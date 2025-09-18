Man charged with Bidnija murder back in the dock over separate road rage incident

A man who stands charged with murdering a man after a minor traffic incident was charged with various offences stemming from a separate road rage incident which took place some months prior to the alleged murder.

Mohamed Hamdan, 46, landed in the dock after allegedly ramming a car during a traffic dispute in January. He was charged with slightly injuring the alleged victim, wilfully damaging his car, involuntarily damaging three other cars, and reckless driving.

Hamdan, who was also accused of recidivism, denied all charges.

Inspector Warren Galea informed the court the alleged victim had overtaken Hamdan, blocking his access to a parking area where the latter was meant to make a water delivery to a hotel. It was at this juncture that the defendant and alleged victim exited their vehicles and exchanged words.

As tensions flared, they were eventually separated by passengers.

Hamdan then allegedly entered his truck and rammed the victim’s car, a red Mazda which was declared to be damaged beyond repair.

It also emerged that Hamdan sustained a scratch during the argument, which was certified as a slight injury.

The alleged victim testified under caution, stating that Hamdan tried to punch him and swore at him. He added that the defendant drove his truck into his car. Whilst he admitted that his car was in the middle of the road, he denied pushing Hamdan.

A protection order in favour of the alleged victim was requested by parte civile lawyer Jacob Magri.

A decree on the request is expected to be delivered from chambers.

Police inspector Warren Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Hamdan.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are appearing for the alleged victim.