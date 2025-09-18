Man handed fine after driving without licence and insurance, breaching bail

A 33-year-old man was fined €2,800 after admitting to driving without a licence and insurance.



Charlston Cassar, from Bormla, appeared in court on Thursday where he also admitted to breaching two separate sets of bail conditions as well as recidivism.

The man had been spotted driving beyond the hours of his curfew by police officers, who subsequently found that Cassar had been driving without a licence and insurance. The defendant also tried to swap seats with the passenger before being caught.

Cassar is currently out on bail over money laundering and drug-related charges, with the deposits for two separate bails being fixed at €5,000.



Cassar was ultimately fined €2,800 and barred from holding a licence for a period of one year. €900 from each of these aforementioned deposits were also confiscated.



Inspector Darryl Farr prosecuted.



Lawyer Jacob Magri appeared for the accused.