Court declares arrest invalid after man was arraigned using incorrect chargesheet

A court declared the arrest of a man invalid and ordered his release after the chargesheet which had been presented during his arraignment was one which is used when someone is brough to court under summons.

Ahmad Lafi Abdala had appeared in court under arrest on 16 September, where he was charged with driving without a licence and insurance, as well as refusing to provide police with his particulars.

The lawyer who had assisted Abdala during his arraignment did not contest the validity of his arrest and made no request for bail, with the defendant thus being remanded in custody.

On Thursday, assisted by new lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit, Abdala filed an application contending that his detention was illegal and requesting his release.

During the sitting, Debono noted that the chargesheet used did not include the phrase “presenting under arrest”, as is usual procedure. This, he contended, meant that said arrest was illegal.

Inspector Rachel Aquilina rebutted that the man has no fixed residence. The court, however, stated that whilst this was of concern, Abdala was a plaintiff in these proceedings and not a defendant.

The Court noted that none of the parties had raised the issue during the arraignment, concluding that the arrest was invalid.

Abdala’s immediate release was consequently ordered.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the case.

Police inspector Nicholas Bugeja also prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the defendant.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the Corradino Correctional Facility in order to present documents confirming that the man had been remanded in custody.