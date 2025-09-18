Prosecution slams 'delaying tactics' after late applications by Yorgen Fenech

Prosecutors in proceedings against Yorgen Fenech today criticised applications filed by his lawyers at the eleventh hour as “delaying tactics”.

Criminal proceedings against Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia resumed today.

At the beginning of the sitting, Madam Justice Edwina Grima noted that various applications had been filed one day before.

Prosecutor Anthony Vella and AG lawyer Godwin Cini slammed the applications, with the latter noting a clear pattern of late submissions by the defence.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca rebutted, stating that they would not be here “had the prosecution done its job”.

With regard to the applications, the court noted that a number of issues had been brought up notwithstanding that they had been decided upon.

Moreover, the court noted that it had already planned a timetable for the upcoming trial by jury, affirming that it was not willing to change anything.

AG lawyer Cini contended that “the defence does not want to go to the trial by jury”, questioning why anyone would want to “when one is living in a villa with two police officers stationed outside”.

“The court has to decide: either uphold the defence’s requests and remain in a never-ending game or go for the trial by jury,” he added.

The parties then made submissions on the different applications filed by the defence.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima presided.

AG lawyers Anthony Vella, Godwin Cini and Danika Vella prosecuted.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran are assisting Fenech.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing for the victim’s family.