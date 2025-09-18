Mark Camilleri handed €1,000 fine after publishing Yorgen Fenech WhatsApp chats

Mark Camilleri, a historian and blogger, was fined €1,000 for publishing WhatsApp chats between Yorgen Fenech and MediaToday owner Saviour Balzan in breach of a court order.

On Thursday, Inspector Eman Hayman was tasked with tracing Camilleri, who was previously charged with contempt of court over another publication of WhatsApp chats, that time involving Fenech and MP Rosianne Cutajar.

Hayman said that whilst he considered the possibility of issuing an EAW (European Arrest Warrant) to bring Camilleri to Malta, he could not do so since the offence of contempt of court is not punishable by an effective imprisonment term.

Camilleri was found guilty of contempt of court, and consequently fined €1,000.

Earlier this year, a court decreed that Camilleri's human rights were not breached when a court ordered that criminal action should be taken against him after he published chats between Rosianne Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech.

The saga goes back to Camilleri's 2021 book, ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’, where he alleged that Cutajar was involved in an affair with Yorgen Fenech and had received "corrupt money" from the businessman. Cutajar had consequently initiated libel proceedings referring to the publication, with these being subsequently dropped.

During those proceedings, the sequence of proof had been inverted upon Cutajar’s request, with Camilleri subsequently citing as evidence a ‘WhatsApp’ chat log of over 2,200 messages between Cutajar and Yorgen Fenech. These messages had also been published on Camilleri’s blog.

It was determined that the chats had ultimately been leaked from the same proceedings against Fenech which are subject to a publication ban. At this juncture, the court condemned the leakages by people "who should know better and who through their actions render the work of the prosecution and court more difficult.