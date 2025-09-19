Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bormla traffic accident

A 54-year-old man from Ħaż-Żabbar was seriously injured in a Bormla traffic accident on Thursday evening.

Police said the accident happened at around 8:45pm in Triq San Ġwann t’Għuxa.

Preliminary investigations showed there was an impact between a Honda motorcycle driven by the Żabbar man, and a Hyundai I30 driven by a 34-year-old man from Msida.

The motorcyclist was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, and duty magistrate Monica Borg Galea has launched an inquiry.