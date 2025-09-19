Police find €10,000 worth of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis at suspect's home

A 28-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly caught in possession of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis.

Police said that the suspect, who is a San Ġwann resident, was being monitored by police before he was arrested in Ta' Qali.

A search at his home netted police cocaine, heroin, and cannabis that seemed to be ready for trafficking, as well as cash. Police said that the drugs have a street value of around €10,000.

The suspect is being held at Police HQ, as he will be arraigned in front of Magistrate Leonard Caruana at around 1:00pm.