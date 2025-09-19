Champion boxer Scott Dixon has been living in Malta irregularly for over a decade, court hears

Scott Dixon, a well-known champion boxer, has been residing in Malta illegally for over a decade, a court heard on Friday.

Dixon is already facing separate criminal charges for allegedly submitting a series of fraudulent medical certificates to excuse breaches of his bail conditions.

Dixon is facing these charges alongside psychiatrist Mark Xuereb. They both deny the charges.

According to statements made by a representative from Identita, Dixon last renewed his Maltese residence permit in 2007, meaning he has been living in the country “irregularly” for over a decade.

Dixon is currently in court for submitting forged medical certificates as cover for not signing a bail book.

Dixon had been released on bail in connection with a 2009 seizure of cannabis.

His bail had been set with a €15,000 deposit and a €25,000 personal guarantee. However, he reportedly failed to adhere to the bail book signing obligations over an extended period.

Police Inspector Darryl Farr is prosecuting. Dixon was represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Mark Xuereb is being represented by Matthew Xuereb

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is presiding over the case.