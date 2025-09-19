Woman victim of €167,000 fraud accompanied accused during motorcycle purchase

A court heard on Friday how a man entered into a relationship with a woman to defraud her out of her money.

Alexander Anthony Gialanze Whiteford, 43 and Andre Frendo, 33 stand accused of defrauding an elderly woman several thousands.

Gialanze Whiteford, a tattooist, was charged with defrauding the woman by obtaining money through false pretences the amount of €167,000. He was also accused of fraudulent gain and misappropriation.

Andre Frendo was accused of being an accomplice in the defrauding scheme. He was also charged with money laundering.

The court heard how Gialanze deaveloped a romantic relationship with an elderly woman while in prison. He allegedly took the money from her by convincing it would be used to start a business.

The 69-year-old woman and Gialanze entered into a contract in which she was donating €100,000 to the man. In addition to that money, the woman also gave him €55,000 through Frendo. He would allegedly call Frendo to collect the money and pass it on to Gialanze.

Both denied the charges.

A Greek man residing in Birkirkara and employed in a gaming company testified, stating that he did not know the accused personally but met him a few times regarding a motorcycle purchase.

The witness had uploaded a post advertising the sale of the vehicle, which Gialanze ultimately purchased. The witness explained that he paid €15,000 via Revolut bank transfer.

Initally, Gialanze met the witness alone but later returned accompanied by a woman, whom he thought was the man’s mother, to sign the payment documents. The woman was actually the 69-year-old victim.

During the vehicle transfer, the logbook was also signed in the presence of the woman.

The witness also described a subsequent conversation with the accused. While making use of the motorcycle, Gialanze accumulated several speeding contraventions which incurred several fines over a short period of time. Due to the vehicle still being registered in the witness’s name, the fines were sent to the accused.

Gialanze later forwarded money to cover the fines and to avoid penalty points being deducted from his own licence. The witness and buyer met again at LESA to transfer the penalty points.

The accused signed a declaration confirming that he was the driver at the time of the offences.

The witness was also asked to describe the appearance of the woman who had accompanied Gialanze.

He briefly gave a description and confirmed her presence in the courtroom. Questioned why he thought she was the man’s mother, he replied that it was simply his opinion and that it appeared that way.

Lawyer Charles Mercieca asked him to confirm that their behaviour was that of mother and son despite the pair having a relationship between them.

The prima facie decree was issued and it was not contested.

Lawyers Yvette Borg Cardona and Martina Muscat prosecuted, assisted by police inspectors Conrad Falzon and Ritienne Gauci.

Lawyers Charles Mercieca and Amadeus Cachia appeared for Gialanze. Counsel Chris Camilleri appeared for Frendo.

Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for the victim.