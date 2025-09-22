Man jailed after pleading guilty to cocaine and cannabis possession

A man has been given a nine-month prison sentence and €500 fine after admitting to possessing seven grams of cannabis and three grams of cocaine for non-personal use.

Khadar Yusuf Abdihakin, a 24-year-old Somalian national residing in Bormla, appeared in court on Monday and was charged with various offences, including drug possession and committing a crime within 100 metres of a school, club or other youth venue.

The validity of the arrest was not contested.

The man, who had been arrested in Paceville, pleaded guilty to the charges, reconfirming his admission after being afforded an opportunity to reconsider his plea.

The court heard submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out. Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis said that a minimum punishment would be adequate given his client’s cooperation with authorities, whilst the prosecution argued in favour of a nine-month prison term and €500 fine.

Abdihakin was handed a nine-month prison term and fined €500.

AG lawyer Daniel Tabone prosecuted alongside Inspector John Leigh Howard.

Legal aid lawyer Silvan Pulis appeared for the defendant.