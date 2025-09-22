Man handed suspended sentence after crashing into car whilst driving without a licence

A man was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to crashing into a parked car whilst driving away from police.

Stacey Chircop, a 54-year-old man who has no fixed address, appeared in court on Monday and was charged with a number of offences, including involuntarily damaging a car, reckless driving, driving without a licence and insurance, as well as failing to abide by lawful orders.

The man was also charged with possessing items which are usually used in the commission of theft offences, and this after having been found guilty of committing a theft. Moreover, he was accused of carrying a knife without a permit and recidivism.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest which took place during the early hours of 21 September. It emerged that the accused started his car and drove away upon spotting police. This prompted suspicion on the part of the police, who subsequently followed the car.

At this juncture, the accused began speeding against the flow of traffic, even sustaining a puncture after hitting a pavement. The man nonetheless continued driving before crashing into a car and fleeing on foot. He was caught by officers and subsequently arrested.

Various items, including a bolt cutter, screwdriver and wig, were found in the man’s car.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and Chircop admitted to the charges.

The court heard submissions regarding the appropriate punishment to be meted out. Lawyer Franco Debono noted that his client cooperated with authorities, highlighting that the majority of the charges were ultimately traffic offences. He also argued that whilst Chircop had an ‘adventurous past’, he started afresh, having no brushes with the law over the past ten years. A suspended sentence, Debono argued, would be appropriate.

The prosecution further requested that the tools found in the car be confiscated, and that the man be barred from holding a driving licence.

The defendant was handed a six-month prison term, suspended for two years. He was also fined €500. The confiscation of the aforementioned objects was ordered.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the accused.