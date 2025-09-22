Pair of housekeepers handed suspended sentence after stealing from hotel room

Two housekeepers were handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to stealing a number of items from a hotel room.

Sangita Ghimire and Mina Karki, both 27-year-old women from Nepal, appeared in Court on Monday and were charged with stealing clothes, cosmetic products and cash from a St Julian’s hotel room on 13 September.

The pair, through interpreters, admitted to the solitary charge, confirming their admission after being afforded an opportunity to reconsider their plea.

The court heard submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out. The prosecution explained that an agreement had been reached with the defence team on a 12-month prison term, suspended for two years.

Defence lawyer Silvan Pulis agreed, highlighting that all that had to be returned was the sum of €350.

The two women, who appeared emotional throughout the sitting, were consequently found guilty and handed a 12-month prison term, suspended for two years.

They were also ordered to return the sum of €350 to the victim. In its considerations, the court noted that the pair have a clean criminal record.

AG lawyer Manuel Grech prosecuted alongside inspectors Kelsey Bugeja and Christian Xuereb.