Police searching for car driver who fled accident that seriously injured motorcyclist

The police are searching for a car driver who fled the scene of an accident in which a 42-year-old motorcyclist from Birkirkara was injured seriously.

The accident happened at around 7pm on Monday in Triq Bella Vista, San Ġwann. When the police arrived on site, they found that a black Renault Megane and a Honda motorcycle had collided. The motorcyclist was given medical treatment before being transported to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified to have sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Megane, who the police said is a man, fled the scene and the police are trying to locate him.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is conducting an inquiry, while the police investigations are ongoing.