Woman acquitted of filing false police report against ex husband over alimony dispute

A woman was acquitted on Monday by the Court of Criminal Appeal of falsely accusing her husband of failing to pay alimony.

Glorianne Grace Zammit Saliba Toledo, 37, had previously been found guilty of calumnious accusations and simulation of an offence, meaning she allegedly fabricated false evidence to support her claim. Toledo was handed a suspended sentence.

As usual, the woman’s estranged husband, Reuben Zammit, was required to pay alimony on the first day of each month. However, a Civil Court decree ordered that alimony be deducted directly from his salary, which meant that payments became due at the end of the month, since his salary was issued at that time rather than at the beginning.

It initially appeared that Zammit did not immediately comply with this order. A letter dated 4 October 2021 sent by the woman’s lawyer to Zammit’s employer, showed that by that time, Zammit was still not complying with the decree.

Since the 15-day period from 1 November had elapsed, the appellant reported the matter to the Police.

Zammit alimony that her report was false because, according to him, his then-wife was to be paid at the end of the month. He also pointed out that the decree did not specify an exact payment date, and another decree indicated that alimony should be deducted when the salary was issued.

The man had also provided the police with documents to show that he had paid the woman the sum for October a month in advance.

Zammit later explained that the direct deductions only began with his December 2021 salary, as the employer had only been notified in October.

However, in its decision, the Court of Appeal noted that there was indeed doubt as to when the November 2021 alimony was due, a doubt that had to be resolved in the appellant’s favour.

The court further observed that an earlier decree did indeed state when alimony was to be paid. Additionally, the respondent himself had agreed to pay alimony within the first five days of each month. “This showed that even at that stage, he was aware that payments were due at the beginning of the month”, the court added.

Therefore, when the appellant filed her report in November 2021, the court found that she did so without knowing that her ex-husband was innocent, and without intending to cause him harm. The doubt surrounding the interpretation of the two Civil Court decrees worked in her favour.

As a result, the court upheld the appeal and acquitted Toledo of all guilt and punishment.

Defence lawyers Joe Giglio and Lennox Vella represented the accused. The court was presided over by Judge Edwina Grima.