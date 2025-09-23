Man pleads not guilty to aggravated drug possession and money laundering

Nathan Azzopardi, 27, from Santa Lucija pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of cocaine and heroine together with money laundering.

The drug possession was not deemed to be for his personal use.

The prosecution requested a freezing order, noting that the law mandates such a request to accompany money laundering charges.

Prosecuting lawyer Godwin Cini said that a search of his vehicle discovered various sachets containing cocaine and heroine and that €1,600 in cash, small bills, was also found on his person. The defence objected to the freezing order request, questioning why €1,600 led to a charge of money laundering.

Cini further stated that the prosecution acted following a confidential “tip” about the man allegedly trafficking drugs.

The defence reminded the court that there is no charge of trafficking against the defendant and Cini rebutted that the prosecution based the charges according to the information provided by the confidential source, which mentioned “trafficking”.

The defence subsequently requested bail.

Prosecutor Godwin Cini objected, citing the discovery of two types of hard drugs. Additionally, he stated that two phones were seized, including a burner phone. Messages sent by the accused mentioning drug amounts were retrieved from the devices.

The prosecution further stressed the seriousness of the charges, arguing that they warrant imprisonment. In response, the defence noted that there are no civilian witnesses needing to testify and that the defendant was alone in the vehicle at the time of the discovery.

Lawyer Ishmael Psaila further countered that the quantity in question amounts to just seven grams, adding that Azzopardi has no history of refractory behaviour and has a fixed residence. Psaila continued saying that the phones mentioned by the prosecution will remain in their possession and thus such evidence is preserved.

Despite this, bail was denied by the court.

The prosecution was led by lawyer Godwin Cini and Inspector James Mallia.

Defence lawyers Amadeus Cachia, Ishmael Psaila and Paul Camilleri appeared for Azzopardi. Magistrate Abigail Critien presided.