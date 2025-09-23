Birgu shooting suspect remanded in custody over voluntary homicide charges

71-year-old Salvino Mangion, residing in Birgu, plead not guilty to the voluntary homicide of 33-year-old Kyle Mifsud.

He was also charged with illegal weapon possession and for firing a weapon less than 200m from an inhabited area.

He pleaded not guilty.

Police told the court that on Sunday, at around 1pm, police were informed that a person inside a block of apartments in Birgu was covered in blood and yelling for help. Upon arriving on site, police found the victim heavily bleeding on the stairs with a visible stomach wound.

He was conscious, crying in pain.

An ambulance arrived on the scene, provided medical attention, and transported him to Mater Dei Hospital.

He told the police on site that “Salvu”, who lives in the same building had shot him. His son, Jonathan Mangion, inquired about what had happened and, with his assistance, the police approached Salvino and subsequently arrested him.

The validity of arrest was not contested by the defence.

In court, it was revealed that the victim of the shooting had been found guilty of stealing from Mangion two years prior. The prosecution confirmed this fact but stated that it was not relevant at arrest stage.

A protection order was requested and granted in favour of Mifsud's family members. No request for bail was made by the defence.

The prosecution was led by Attorney General lawyer Kaylie Bonett together with Inspectors Stephen Gulia, Keith Rizzo and Francesca Maria Calleja.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the man. Magistrate Abigail Critien presided over the sitting.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the victim’s family.