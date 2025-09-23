Secretary found guilty of defrauding €530,000 from employer, ordered to pay back full amount

A 52-year-old part-time secretary from Mosta has been found guilty of defrauding her former employer, €530,585.84 through the misuse of signed blank cheques.

She was ordered to reimburse her employer the full amount and also to pay an additional €42,000 in accrued interest.

Josephine Baldacchino was arraigned in 2021 and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including misappropriation, fraud, falsification of documents, misuse of signed cheques, and money laundering.

The alleged offences reportedly occurred over seven years and were described by the prosecution as particularly serious due to the significant breach of trust involved.

Following the discovery of the alleged fraud, her employer, Marius Muscat filed a sworn application to the Civil Court to recover the sums taken unlawfully.

Muscat employed Baldacchino as his administrative worker, who was responsible for processing payments to third parties, among other duties. According to details provided by Bank of Valletta, between 2016 and 2021, Baldacchino issued a series of cheques totaling over €521,245.36 to herself.

The employer, who is illiterate, reportedly signed the cheques at her instruction, thinking he was preparing the cheques in favour of third parties. With no alternative means of recovering the funds, Muscat sought restitution through the courts.

During proceedings, the court examined the cheques and heard testimony from Johanna Bartolo, a BOV representative, who confirmed that the cheques were issued in Muscat’s name and bore the same bank account number.

After reviewing all evidence, the court was convinced that Baldacchino acted fraudulently.

It was determined that Baldacchino unlawfully took €530,585.84, and the court ordered her to repay the sum in full. In addition, the court ordered the woman to pay interest on the amount, a total of €42,446.86, and ruled that the interest will continue to accrue annually from 2022 until the full repayment is completed.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for Muscat while Roberto Montalto appeared for Baldacchino. Judge Audrey Demicoli presided.