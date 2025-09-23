Father and son charged with attempting to extort jeweller granted bail

Bail was granted to Keith Pace, 45, and his son, Carlos Pace, 23 from Marsa who stand accused of extortion, using violence to intimidate the jeweller, harassment, and the misuse of electronic equipment.

Carlos Pace is also facing separate charges over his alleged involvement in the February drug heist at the AFM’s Safi barracks. His father, Keith, was subsequently charged with insulting and threatening journalists covering that arraignment.

Keith Pace also faces additional charges of threatening police inspector John Sammut, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, breaching a supervision order, and breaking bail conditions imposed on him in 2019.

The victim jeweller recounted how Keith and Carlos Pace turned up at his Qormi shop.

He recalled how Keith started shouting: “I am Carlos’ father. I have proof that stolen gold items belonging to my son were bought by you. Give us the gold back and we won’t involve the police”.

Keith Pace allegedly showed him photos on his phone of rings, a bracelet, and a chain, demanding their return.

“I never bought stolen gold,” the jeweller insisted, although he admitted he did not ask how they concluded the pieces had ended up with him.

The jeweller said Carlos had been a client of his in the past and he had never experienced any problems with him. He said Keith tried to force him into admitting to having the stolen jewellery.

The jeweller refused, but nevertheless weighed and handed over one gold chain. Keith showed it to his son and they picked out a second, heavier chain.

Keith allegedly warned him: “I’ll come once a month for something,” threatening to make his life a living hell and reminding him that they knew where he lived.

Shaken, the jeweller filed a police report the next day.

On another day, Keith phoned him from a withheld number saying, “We’re coming for the gold.”

Terrified, the man and his wife contacted the police, who sent the Rapid Intervention Unit to escort him to the police station. Inspector John Sammut stayed behind with his wife.

Two days later, a man entered the shop asking about a Rolex bracelet. When the jeweller offered to show it, the man said, “I came for Carlos’s bracelet.” The jeweller ordered him out and immediately called the police, later spotting Keith and Carlos waiting outside.

The jeweller denied ever admitting to handling stolen gold. He confirmed being shown photos of Carlos wearing a gold chain, but said he could not be sure it was the same one from his shop. He did recognise rings he had made for Carlos but stressed that similar chains could have been bought elsewhere.

His wife also testified, saying the ordeal left them anxious and fearful: “When you know people have certain criminal records, you can never predict what they’re capable of.”

Inspector John Sammut also testified, recalling Keith Pace’s arrest at the police station.

“He told me he was going to make my life miserable,” Sammut said, adding that he was also insulted.

Under cross-examination, Sammut confirmed that the father and son had filed a police report claiming gold was stolen from Carlos’s girlfriend. The defence argued that the men had even asked the police to investigate the jeweller, but were dismissed by a sergeant who allegedly told them, “I cannot do anything for you if you do not reveal the source.”

Bail granted to both

At the close of the sitting, the defence requested bail.

Inspector Roderick Attard said he had no objection in Carlos Pace’s case, noting that the young man had voluntarily gone to the police station and cooperated but objected to bail being granted to his father.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono argued that the incident needed to be viewed in context, describing that the accused themselves had been victims of theft.

Ultimately, Carlos Pace was released on a €3,000 deposit and €5,000 personal guarantee, while Keith Pace was released on a €5,000 deposit and €6,000 personal guarantee.

Inspectors Roderick Attard and John Sammut prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused. lawyer Vince Micallef represented the alleged victims.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided.