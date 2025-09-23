Man fined €500 after his dog bit woman who was jogging along Buskett Road

A 25-year-old soldier, Damian Borg, was fined €500 after one of his dogs bit a woman in the area of Buskett.

Borg was arraigned on charges of allowing his dogs to roam unleashed, failing to keep them under proper control, negligently permitting them to injure a passer-by, and thereby causing her slight injuries.

The prosecution even asked the court to order that the dog responsible be put down at Borg’s expense.

The victim testified that while jogging along Buskett Road in last October, she was suddenly attacked by three dogs, one of which bit her ankle.

A motorist stopped, offered her help and drove her to the farm where the dogs appeared to belong.

There, she met Borg, who promised to cover her medical costs. He then gathered the dogs inside and shut the gate to his family’s farm.

The woman later reported the matter to the Mosta Police Station. Borg admitted the dogs were his and repeated that he would cover her expenses. The following day, she presented him with a bill of €280, which included medical costs and compensation for two days of sick leave.

Borg later disputed the amount. In court, Borg claimed that the dogs were actually strays that roamed freely in and out of the farm, sometimes wandering as far as Dingli. He said he only offered to pay to avoid trouble and initially thought giving her €50 would settle the matter.

The court held that the dogs clearly recognised and followed Borg, which proved he exercised control over them. The court stressed that the law does not only target legal ownership but also anyone who has custody or control of a dog. The court also noted that by offering to compensate the victim, Borg admitted the dogs were under his responsibility.

Borg was found guilty of all charges and fined €500. He was ordered to pay the woman €94 since she could not provide payslips showing her sick leave wage.

However, the court rejected the prosecution’s request to have the dog put down, as it could not be established which one of the three dogs had bitten the victim.