Thief used coke pipe to emulate fake gun as he robbed cab driver’s car

A man has been jailed five years after being found guilty of threatening a cab driver with a weapon and stealing a vehicle in 2023.

Mahmoud Moghrabi, a 35-year-old Tunisian construction worker from Msida was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of threatening a cab driver, robbing him of cash and his vehicle in May 2023. He was also convicted of stealing registration plates off another vehicle, breaching two separate sets of bail conditions and recidivism.

On the evening of 13 May 2023, police in Msida responded to a report of an armed robbery involving a taxi driver working for eCabs.

The taxi driver received a booking via the eCabs app to pick up a male client named “Robert” from Valley Road, near the Identity Malta offices. Upon arrival, a masked male approached the vehicle, threatened the driver with a weapon and handed him a note instructing him to hand over money and leave the vehicle. The driver had €226 on him, which he surrendered and left the cab.

The suspect then drove off.

Police later located the vehicle on Triq il-Ħarrub, Msida through the eCabs app. The accused was discovered nearby and was arrested. Investigations revealed that the cab had its number plates altered, which were later recovered alongside a different set of plates stolen from a different vehicle.

Subsequent searches at the accused’s residence recovered two mobile phones and an Epic pack, which matched the number used to book the taxi. CCTV footage from Identity Malta also confirmed the presence of the accused in the taxi at the time of the crime.

During questioning, the accused admitted to committing the robbery, citing a drug addiction and the need for money to purchase drugs. However, he denied possessing a firearm, clarifying that the victim had perceived an object pressed to his neck as a gun, which the accused later explained was the stem of a cocaine pipe.

The victim himself admitted to not having seen the weapon and investigators confirmed that no firearms or ammunition were found.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana ultimately sentenced him to five years imprisonment in total. Three years were handed for the offences committed in 2023 and the court also ordered that the two-year prison sentence, which had been suspended for an operational period of three years in 2022 to take effect.

The sum of €5,000 from his previous bail deposit and personal guarantee was confiscated in favour of the Government of Malta. He was also ordered to pay €253 in court expenses.

In July, Moghrabi was remanded in custody following an armed robbery in Pembroke where he allegedly pointed a gun towards a teenager before stealing his bag. He was also charged with stealing, a moped and allegedly altering number plates.

In 2021, he faced yet another 18 charges involving theft, forgery and fraud.

Inspector Lydon Zammit and Superintendent Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Magistrate Leonard Caruana presided.