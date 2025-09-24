Suspended sentence after man pleads guilty to injuring, harassing ex-partner

A man was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her, harassing her and slightly injuring her.

The man, a 34-year-old, had been arraigned in July and faced various charges which also included insulting and threatening the victim. He initially denied the charges, later consenting to submit to a treatment order in relation to his drug addiction.

The court subsequently heard various witnesses, with the prosecution resting its case. It was at this juncture that the man changed his plea and admitted to the charges.

In its considerations relative to the punishment to be meted out, the court held that it would take stock of the defendant’s unconditional admission, though made at a late stage. Moreover, the court considered the fact that the victim refused to accept a restraining order in her favour and that she had forgiven the man for what he had done.

The man was found guilty of all charges and handed an 18-month prison term, suspended for three years.

He was also handed a treatment order valid for three years.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.