Cameraman remanded in custody after assaulting police officer in Paceville

A 40-year-old man was remanded in custody after assaulting a police officer and breaching public peace in Paceville.

Luke Oliver Wijnand Herbert Snowball, an Englishman who is currently in Maltalm filming an upcoming production, appeared in court on Wednesday and was charged with a series of offences, including reviling officers, causing slight bodily harm, as well as being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in a public place.

Inspector James Turner informed the court that yesterday, police officers had responded to a request by a security guard to remove a man who was "causing a commotion" outside a club. It emerged that the man pushed one officer and "used multiple f-words" when asked to calm down.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, and the man pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A request for bail was made.

The prosecution objected to the request, citing the fact that the accused does not have a fixed residence in Malta as well as various uncertainties pertaining to his job, including where and when filming would take place.

The defence labelled the situation "unfortunate", arguing that strict conditions could be imposed and that the man is residing at a hotel.

Bail was denied.

Inspectors James Turner and Dylan Pace prosecuted.