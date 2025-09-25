Court rules against extraditing Daniel Meli to the United States

Alleged hacker Daniel Joe Meli will not be extradited to the US, a court ruled on Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old was wanted by US authorities in order to face charges vis-à-vis the sale of computer malware.

He had been arrested in Malta on 7 February 2024 in a joint operation involving the Attorney General, Malta’s police, the US Justice Department and FBI and initially consented to the extradition.

Meli, however, later challenged it by filing an appeal and constitutional case, utilising a recent amendment of the law on the matter.

The charges Meli would face in the US each provide for a prison term of up to five years.

A court had dismissed the extradition request earlier in the year, with the Attorney General however filing an appeal. Their grievance regarding documents which had been presented at first instance was upheld and the Court of Criminal Appeal had sent the records of the case back to the Court of Magistrates, so that the request could be decided afresh.

Earlier this month, the court rejected a police request to readmit evidence provided by US authorities against Daniel Joe Meli.

On Thursday, the Court of Committal presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo held that the prosecution had failed to prove its case for extradition on a prima facie basis, with the corollary that the court was not satisfied that Meli should indeed be extradited.

The request for extradition, therefore, was denied.

The decision may be appealed by the Attorney General.