db Hotel fight: Relatives of man who died fined, handed suspended sentence after reviling police, magistrate

Two relatives of Roderick Sciortino, a man who passed away after a brawl at the dB Seabank Hotel, were today fined €7,500 each and handed a suspended sentence after reviling, threatening and swearing at a magistrate and police officers.

Earlier this month, Horace and Nick Sciortino were arraigned and charged with reviling Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, reviling or threatening two police officers, disobeying lawful orders and disturbing public order.

The arraignment came after tensions flared during a sitting relative to the large-scale brawl at the hotel, during which it emerged that their relative, Roderick Sciortino, had passed away due to a brain haemorrhage which could not be explained by any external injuries. Court-appointed expert Mario Scerri had confirmed that the bleed was purely pathological and not caused by trauma.

As the expert was testifying via videoconference, the sitting got heated with the two defendants ultimately being kicked out of the courtroom.

One of the men, at this juncture, re-entered the courtroom and swore at Magistrate Frendo Dimech, shouting “fuck the justice system” (“F’għoxx il-ġustizzja”).

Given the events, Magistrate Frendo Dimech had also ordered that the family of Liam Joseph Stacey, who stands charged with injuring Sciortino, as well as the members of the press are granted protection.

During their arraignment, the pair pled guilty to the charges, with the prosecution noting that they had apologised for their actions even whilst providing a statement.

On Thursday, the court handed the men a two-year prison term, suspended for four years as well as the aforementioned fine.

A restraining order was issued in favour of the magistrate and the police officers.

Police inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Jeffrey Rizzo prosecuted.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia and legal procurator Paul Camilleri assisted the accused.