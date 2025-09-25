Woman gets suspended sentence after threatening police officer, security guards at health centre

A court has stressed security staff working in the healthcare sector must receive adequate training in order to deal with healthcare users.

The remark came during an arraignment of a 34-year-old woman who appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with insulting and threatening a police officer as well as causing two security guards slight injuries.

The woman, who was also charged with disturbing public peace, was arrested after she fought with security guards at the Censu Moran Regional Health Centre.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and the woman pled guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb, in making submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out, noted that his client, who has three children with health issues, had sought treatment for the latter but did not have her identity card with her. It was at this juncture that she argued with the guards in a state of panic, it emerged.

The woman also cooperated with authorities and apologised, Xuereb added.

During the sitting it also emerged that the security guards involved are being investigated.

Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, after addressing the woman, told the prosecution that he hopes that those working in security at healthcare centres retain adequate training to handle users.

“The court uses such services and is often saddened by the way people are treated,” Magistrate Azzopardi added.

The woman was found guilty and handed a one-year prison term, suspended for two years. She was additionally fined €1,200 with a restraining order in favour of various individuals also being issued.

Police inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb appeared for the accused.