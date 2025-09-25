Man starved victim’s dogs in domestic violence row, court hears

An unemployed man was remanded in custody after allegedly threatening his ex-partner and driving her car without a licence.

The man, a 32-year-old, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with causing his ex-partner fear that violence would be used against her, threatening her, driving her car without a licence, as well as improper use of electronic communications.

Inspector Audrey Micallef explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest. It emerged that the pair had been together for two and a half years before terminating their relationship in August.

Notwithstanding this, they remained living under the same roof inasmuch as the accused is unemployed and does not have the means to sustain himself. In fact, it emerged that the alleged victim pays all expenses relative to rent.

The alleged victim travelled to Italy in order to meet her family for a few days. The court heard how during her trip, the man allegedly kept calling her and threatening her.

He was apparently angry due to the fact that he had nothing to eat, and even sent the victim a video of him throwing away their dogs’ food, stating “If I don’t eat, neither do the dogs” before locking them in a room.

Moreover, the court heard how the man allegedly told the victim “you will know what pain means when you land” a day before her arrival.

The victim filed a police report upon arriving in Malta, with the man subsequently being arrested.

The court also heard how the defendant sent the woman a video of him driving her car, even though he has no driving licence.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and the man pled not guilty.

No request for bail was made.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant assisted the accused.