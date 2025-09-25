Minor arraigned after trying to travel with someone else’s passport

A minor on Thursday admitted to attempting to travel to Dublin with someone else’s passport.

The 16-year-old appeared in court on Thursday after being arrested at the airport yesterday.

Inspector Christian Abela explained how the boy had admitted to using a document belonging to someone else and that he had come to Malta from Bulgaria, from where he bought the document.

It emerged that he was planning to finally land in London for a better life.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and the defendant pled guilty to the charges.

No request for bail was made.

Inspector Christian Abela prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant assisted the defendant.