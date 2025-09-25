Man threatened to kill dog and burn shop where ex-partner works, court hears

A man was handed a probation order after threatening his ex-partner on various occasions.

The man, a 42-year-old, appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with causing his ex-partner to fear that violence would be used against her, improper use of electronic communications, committing an offence during the operative period of a suspended sentence, and recidivism.

Inspector Antonello Magri told the court the victim filed a report at the Domestic Violence Unit on September 17.

It emerged that she and the accused had been together for a year and a half before breaking up one month ago.

During that month, the victim received a number of threats, as the man told her that he would kill her dog and burn down the shop where she works.

A risk assessment returned a result of severe danger, and the man was subsequently arrested yesterday evening.

The validity of the arrest was not contested and the man pled guilty to the charges, apologising in court.

The court found the man guilty and handed him a three-year probation order. A restraining order and treatment order were also issued.

Inspector Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb appeared for the man.