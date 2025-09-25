Man hospitalised after getting hit by motorcycle in Gozo

A 70-year-old man from St Julian’s was hospitalised after being hit by a motorcycle in Gozo.

The police said the accident happened in Republic Street, Rabat, Gozo at around 2:15pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim was hit by a Lintex HT125T-28 motorcycle which was being driven by a 58-year-old man from Rabat, Gozo.

The victim was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.