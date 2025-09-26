Man placed on probation after threatening father with knife in Marsaskala

A 49-year-old technician has been placed under probation after admitting to threatening his elderly father with a knife during a domestic argument in their Marsaskala home.

The incident occurred on 24 September when an argument broke out between the man and his father, who is 79 years old.

The father later reported the case to the Domestic Violence Unit, telling police that his son, who is known to struggle with alcohol abuse, had threatened him by saying he would “put the knife in his neck,” whilst holding a knife towards him.

In court, the man pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The defence argued that the threats stemmed from binge drinking due to stress and anger, insisting the man was not a chronic alcoholic. The defence requested bail, stressing that the accused would abide by a treatment order and move to a residence away from his father.

The court sentenced the man to a three-year probation order, requiring him to report to court every three months, and also issued a three-year treatment order for alcohol-related issues. Moreover, a restraining order was given in favour of the victim for a period of three years.

Defence lawyer Roberto Spiteri appeared for the accused. Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the sitting.