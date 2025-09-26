Attorney General’s appeal in 18-year-old heritage theft case is time-barred

The Criminal Appeals Court has rejected an appeal filed by the Attorney General in a case concerning the theft of Maltese heritage items dating back 18 years.

The proceedings concerned Salvatore Licciardello, who had been accused of stealing jewels and sacred ornaments from a painting of the Madonna in the Church of St Augustine, Rabat, Gozo. The theft happened on 23 July 2007. He had also faced charges of causing damage to cultural property and monuments.

In January 2019, the Court of Magistrates cleared Licciardello of all charges, ruling him not guilty. The Attorney General filed an appeal on 4 February 2019, asking the appellate court to overturn the acquittal and deliver a conviction. The AG argued that the first court had erred in both its interpretation of the law and its assessment of the evidence, particularly a fingerprint found on the silver frame of the Madonna painting, which prosecutors claimed uniquely matched Licciardello.

Licciardello’s defence team countered that the appeal was filed late and was therefore null. They also argued that the magistrates’ court had correctly assessed the evidence.

After reviewing the procedural timeline, the Court of Criminal Appeal noted that the original judgment was delivered on 14 January 2019, with the AG’s office receiving the case file on 17 January. Under law, the AG had 12 working days to lodge an appeal, meaning the deadline expired on 1 February. The appeal, however, was only submitted on 4 February, outside the prescribed timeframe.

The court upheld the preliminary objection raised by the defence, declaring the appeal invalid and refusing to consider the merits of the evidence, including the fingerprint.

As a result, the acquittal handed down in 2019 stands, with Licciardello remaining cleared of all charges.

The Court of Criminal Appeal was presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.