Man remanded in custody after allegedly breaching four sets of bail conditions

A man with a history of serious charges, including attempted murder, has been remanded in custody after being accused of breaching four separate sets of bail conditions.

Hungarian national Ans Ghodban, 30, who lives in Gżira, was previously arraigned in 2023 together with another man over attempted murder and grievous bodily harm in Marsaskala. The following year, he faced charges with two women for a violent shop theft in Sliema, and in July 2024 he was again remanded over a series of retail thefts.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested Ghodban after receiving information that he was planning to flee the country. Officers were also tipped off about his whereabouts and tracked him to a residence in Ħamrun.

In court on Friday, Inspector Wayne Camilleri testified that the accused had failed to sign his bail book since 29 July and had missed three scheduled sittings. He was arraigned on charges of breaching bail conditions imposed in December 2023, May 2024, January and July 2025.

Ghodban pleaded not guilty. Defence lawyer José Herrera requested bail, but the prosecution objected, pointing out that he was already accused of violating multiple bail decrees and was not living at the address he had declared when bail was granted. Inspector Camilleri also underlined that the police had difficulty locating him.

During interrogation, the man cooperated with investigators and allegedly explained that he had failed to sign the bail book due to a relapse.

The defence eventually asked the court to suspend its decision on bail. Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia ordered that Ghodban be held in custody. Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyers José Herrera, Matthew Xuereb and Naomi Spiteri appeared for the accused.