Trial without jurors commences as man faces charges of raping ex-partner

A trial without jurors today kicked off as a man stands charged with raping his ex-partner twice in a Żejtun public toilet.

The accused also faces charges of illegally detaining the victim, causing her slight harm and threatening her.

The case dates back to February 2023, with the man denying all charges brought against him.

The names of the parties cannot be mentioned by court order.

At the outset of the trial, a request was lodged by the prosecution for the case to be heard behind closed doors. This was upheld by the court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The trial will thus take place behind closed doors.

The prosecution is being led by AG lawyers Darlene Grima and Cynthia Tomasuolo, whereas lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are appearing for the defendant.