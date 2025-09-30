United States Department of Justice wants to question Shaukat Ali

The US Department of Justice has filed a request to question Shaukat Ali, who is believed to have secretly held a majority share in Vitals Global Healthcare.

Reports indicate that US investigators wish to question Ali as part of an ongoing probe involving Steward Health Care’s CEO, Ralph de la Torre, and former Steward Malta CEO, Armin Ernst.

Steward had taken over the Vitals concession in Malta before it was annulled by the courts as fraudulent. The company has since filed for bankruptcy in the US and faces allegations of fraud and bribery.

Ali, a Pakistani entrepreneur was charged in Malta with corruption, money laundering, trading in influence, misappropriaton, promotion and active participation in a criminal organisation linked to the Vitals contract for the privatisation of three state hospitals. He is alleged to have earned several million euros from the deal.

His wife, Aasia Parveen has also been charged with money laundering, trading in influence, misappropriation, corruption, and participation in a criminal organisation. His son too was arraigned on similar charges.

While officially acting as a “consultant” for Vitals, his wife served as a director of Vitals’ parent company, Bluestone Investments, and his son profited by supplying IT and related services to the hospitals. Ali himself was appointed as a consultant to Vitals with a contract worth €100,000 per month.

During the sitting on Monday, Ali’s lawyer reminded the court that his client had been ordered not to discuss the case publicly. While meetings with the US Department of Justice would not fall under “public” disclosure, Ghaznavi asked the court for formal permission before Ali could meet with the American Justice Department.

The court thus directed Ali to file an official application for authorisation and submit the necessary documentation.

Prosecutors were Attorney General lawyers Francesco Refalo, Rebekah Gatt, and Shelby Aquilina.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa represented the accused. The case was presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello.