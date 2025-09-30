Man denies supplying ecstasy to his wife which led to her death

Colombian national, Nelson Esteban Lopez Ceron, 29, has denied charges of supplying his wife with an ecstasy pill which caused her death.

Ceron stands accused of possessing ecstasy in circumstances indicating it was not for personal use, of distributing or trafficking the drugs, and of committing the offence within 100m of a place frequented by minors.

In July 2022, police were investigating the sudden deaths of two women, Sandra Zamudio, Ceron’s wife and Chrystal Mateiasevici.

Zamudio was hospitalised after ingesting the drug but died later at Mater Dei Hospital.

In court, CCTV footage showed the couple entering and leaving the Gianpula entertainment complex, and later, footage from the hospital captured Zamudio on a stretcher. The accused appeared visibly distressed.

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti argued that the case was one of sharing and not of trafficking, stressing that his client had already “paid the ultimate price” with the loss of his wife.

Filletti further submitted that the matter was more appropriately heard by the drug court. The defence is expected to present supporting evidence to justify the case being transferred.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the court.