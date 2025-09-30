menu

Four year jail term for man found in possession of cannabis grass

Police intercepted a package which contained four kilos of cannabis grass in 2022, leading to the accused’s subsequent arrest

karl_azzopardi
30 September 2025, 10:56am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Cannabis flower (File photo)
Cannabis flower (File photo)

Nigerian national Daniel Otega was on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to importing and possessing cannabis grass.

The case dates back to 2022, when authorities intercepted a suspicious package that was later found to contain four kilograms of cannabis grass. The parcel was delivered to an address in Santa Venera.

Two other men were arrested in connection to the case, Yusif Saeed, a Niger national residing in Mosta, and Somali national Saabir Ahmed Said.

Otega entered a guilty plea as part of a plea bargain. He was handed a four-year jail term, fined €10,000 and also ordered to pay €9,385 in court expenses.

In delivering the sentence, the court noted Otega’s clean criminal record and early admission but stressed that the gravity of the offences could not be overlooked.

The court also ordered the destruction of the substances.

Judge Neville Camilleri presided over the case.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.