Four year jail term for man found in possession of cannabis grass

Nigerian national Daniel Otega was on Tuesday sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to importing and possessing cannabis grass.

The case dates back to 2022, when authorities intercepted a suspicious package that was later found to contain four kilograms of cannabis grass. The parcel was delivered to an address in Santa Venera.

Two other men were arrested in connection to the case, Yusif Saeed, a Niger national residing in Mosta, and Somali national Saabir Ahmed Said.

Otega entered a guilty plea as part of a plea bargain. He was handed a four-year jail term, fined €10,000 and also ordered to pay €9,385 in court expenses.

In delivering the sentence, the court noted Otega’s clean criminal record and early admission but stressed that the gravity of the offences could not be overlooked.

The court also ordered the destruction of the substances.

Judge Neville Camilleri presided over the case.