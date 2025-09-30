Man cleared of rape, assault after court finds woman’s testimony inconsistent and unreliable

A man charged with committing violent rape on his ex-partner was cleared of all charges after the woman’s version of events was found to be greatly unreliable and inconsistent.

The man was also found not guilty of causing her slight injuries and fear that violence would be used against her on a separate occasion.

In the early hours of 13 May 2018, police were called to the Pizza Hut restaurant in St Julian’s after receiving reports that a woman locked herself inside the premises, allegedly to protect herself from an ex-partner who was trying to assault her.

Police found the woman visibly agitated and in tears at the scene. She told officers that she had been beaten up earlier that evening inside her residence in Msida.

According to her version of events, he had appeared at her apartment door and demanded that she let him in. Frightened, she stepped onto her balcony to call for help from a neighbour. The man allegedly forced his way inside, threw her onto the sofa and began to assault her while she tried to defend herself.

The woman told police that she had previously been in a relationship with the accused but problems had arisen because he was married and had children. The victim told police that she had been suffering from numerous panic attacks due to the accused’s behavior, as he remained very possessive toward her.

At the time of the ordeal, another man was inside her residence, something which appeared to fuel the accused’s anger. The accused could not understand why she had called him up, when she had another man at her house.

She said that she eventually persuaded him to leave the apartment with her. They got into her car and she convinced him instead to drive to Pizza Hut in St Julian’s, where she sought help from the manager, asking him to lock the premises and call the police.

The accused also gave his version of events at the St Julian’s police station. On the morning of the alleged assault, the accused said he gave her €25 and a packet of cigarettes to aid her financial problems. He explained that they had been in a relationship for around a year and seven months but had broken up six months earlier, adding that he would give her money so that she would stop calling him late at night.

That day, the woman asked him where he was and why he hadn’t gone to see her. He later went to her apartment and found the downstairs door open. When he entered the flat, he saw a man sitting with a drink in front of him.

Contrary to her version, the woman’s male friend, who was inside the residence, said that the woman opened the door for him.

Alleged rape incident

The woman had also claimed a rape incident involving the man whilst in a car. However, while testifying, she could not recall the exact date or month when this alleged act had occurred. The woman confirmed that after the alleged rape she did not go to a doctor, that she had not spoken to anyone about the incident or made any report.

The court identified several inconsistencies in the woman’s account of the alleged rape. The woman initially claimed the accused pushed her to the backseat of the car but later admitted that she went voluntarily, saying “What is the difference?”

The court noted that if she had gone on her own, the element of coercion would be absent, which conflicts with her claim of non-consent.

She also described the accused pulling her hair, removing her clothing, and forcing her into sexual activity. However, she gave no details of trying to escape, locking of the car, or physical force against her. The court found this vague and inconsistent with what would be expected if the act had actually been non-consensual.

After careful reading of their exchanged text messages, it appeared that the woman and the accused maintained a very friendly relationship during the time of the alleged rape. She was perfectly comfortable communicating with the accused since she never refused taking money from him.

They not only exchanged messages and calls but also met in person, such as when she was taking care of his children at her home. "There is no indication that this relationship was forced or unwanted,” the court held.

Thus, the man was found not guilty of all charges brought against him.

In its decision, the court stated that the prosecution failed in proving its case, as serious doubt remained on the credibility of the woman and the reliability of her version of events.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the hearing.