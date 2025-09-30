Cat killer told probation officer, 'cats are like gold-digging women'

Okamura Satoshi, who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal cruelty, told his probation officer that “cats are like gold-digging women.”

This emerged during submissions for punishment by the prosecution during a court hearing on Tuesday. Satoshi was arrested after a series of cats were found mutilated.

In submissions for punishment, Inspector Eliot Magri said that Satoshi admitted to reacting violently toward cats only when they bit or attacked him. However, it was heard that footage showed Satoshi viciously grabbing a cat by its tail while it was asleep.

During his interrogation, Satoshi equated his treatment of cats to his views on women, stating that the animals “only allow interaction when he has food”, comparing them to “gold-digging women.” The accused reportedly likened cats to women who are only pleased when men have money. "The cats are the same, they only allow me to pet them when I have food”.

The prosecution also noted the accused cited abuse by his father as one of the reasons behind the killings. During meetings with his probation officer, Satoshi had been questioned on possible familial issues, but he had constantly declined such a claim. To his probation officer, Satoshi described a happy, united family upbringing, having an excellent relationship with both parents and that his father worked hard to provide for his family and motivated his studies.

The prosecution explained that Satoshi had all the time in the world to reconsider his version of the relationship with his father. He only chose to change his version of events during his final interview, where he lamented that he suffered constant abuse at the hands of his father.

The prosecution thus argued that punishment be imposed in its maximum, recommending an effective imprisonment term of two years, stressing the severity of the acts. Magri also said that Satoshi faces immediate, automatic deportation upon serving his custodial sentence.

The defence argued that this late revelation clearly showed the accused’s trauma and his unwillingness to discuss his traumatic experiences. Defence lawyer Adreana Zammit emphasised the accused’s difficulty in expressing himself and that there is a clear need for professional psychological support.

The defence suggested that a suspended sentence and a fine would be more effective than imprisonment. In fact, the defence also requested a psychiatric assessment to determine the accused's mental state at the time of the crimes.

Zammit further stated that the accused has no prior criminal record and recommended that a treatment order be imposed to prevent potential reoffending, rather than solely focusing on punitive measures

The case was adjourned for sentencing on 14 October at 9:00am.

Inspector Eliot Magri prosecuted. Defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri represented the accused. Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case.