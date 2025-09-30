HR Manager: PM office inquiry into orchestra harassment case reached no verdict

Two witnesses gave testimony in the ongoing case against former Malta Philharmonic Orchestra CEO Sigmund Mifsud, which continued before Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Mifsud is currently facing charges of disrupting evidence of a case, abuse of power and obstruction of justice in relation to a sexual harassment incident within the orchestra.

In a brief court sitting on Tuesday, Franco Camilleri, a musician in the National Orchestra since 2006 testified about the 34-year-old man from Gozo who admitted to sexually harassing another orchestra member.

Camilleri explained that he was friends with both the accused and the victim, noting that the interactions he observed appeared normal and showed no suspicious behavior.

The convicted man was placed under a restraining order, as well as a suspended sentence, after admitting to having sexually harassed a young female orchestra musician over a span of more than three years.

Reuben Sammut, the orchestra’s Human Resources Manager, also testified that he had been asked to provide evidence before a three-member board at the Prime Minister’s Office. He confirmed that the board’s investigation into the accused did not result in a final verdict or sentence.

In the previous court sitting, Mifsud himself had testified, admitting that he had made a mistake, but strongly denied telling the accused man to lie.

During cross-examination, Mifsud replied that numerous inaccuracies had been published, and the articles created the impression that he was responsible for the harassment, which was damaging his reputation.

The case was adjourned to 11 November at 12:45 pm. The prosecution was led by Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Gabriel Micallef. Mifsud is being represented by lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, and Shaun Zammit. Lawyer Roberto Spiteri appeared parte civile.