Young tow truck driver admits role in van theft and subsequent dismantling of parts

A 21-year old man from Zebbug was charged with aggravated theft of a Toyota van.

On 1 July, a report was filed at the Mtarfa Police Station regarding a missing vehicle.

The owner had left his van at a panel beater and sprayer’s garage for repairs. When he later passed by the premises and did not see the van, he assumed that work on the vehicle had already started. However, after contacting the repairman to ask about the progress, he was informed that no work had yet begun. It was at that point that the owner realised his van was missing.

After the owner filed a police report, an investigation was launched.

Information soon emerged indicating that the van was being advertised on Facebook Marketplace, with parts listed for sale. Officers carried out searches in scrapyards and followed up with several third parties.

Among those questioned was an individual who admitted to dismantling the engine of the stolen van.

The van had an estimated value of around €1,500.

The accused, a tow truck driver, explained to police that it was his employee who had asked him to tow this particular van. The accused later passed it on to the man who dismantled the engine, who was unaware that the van was stolen.

It was also the same employee who had opened the van with its key and handed it over to the accused. He is currently being investigated and is expected to be charged with aggravated theft.

The charged man, a soon to be father, voluntarily spoke to the police and fully cooperated with the investigation. He also reassured police that he is no longer in contact with the employee.

The validity of the arrest was not contested. He plead guilty. In submissions for punishment, defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud argued that his client comes from a good family background.

He noted that during his adolescence, the young man had started to form friendships that risked leading him down the wrong path, but today he is steadily employed, operating two tow trucks.

Describing his client as a hardworking man, Mifsud said that negative influences from so-called “friends” had dragged him into this situation.

The defence stressed that the man had fully cooperated with investigators, even providing names of who involved him . He also expressed genuine remorse.

The lawyer warned that a suspended sentence would jeopardise the renewal of his tow truck licences, effectively ending his livelihood. While acknowledging that a punishment was necessary, he asked the court to consider a conditional discharge at its maximum, coupled with an order for payment of damages jointly with the man accused of complicity. “The man is also ready to testify against the other man to be charged”, Mifsud added.

AG lawyer Guiliana Magro Conti agreed with Mifsud’s submissions.

Ultimately, duty magistrate Nadia Helena Vella handed the man a six month sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay the owner of the vehicle €1,200 within six months.

AG lawyer Guiliana Magro Conti and Inspector Italo Mizzi prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for Cachia. Magistrate Nadia Helena Vella presided.