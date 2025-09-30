Two men admit to submitting fake lease agreements for residence permits

Two men were handed suspended prison sentences on Tuesday after admitting to filing false lease agreements with Identità.

Under Maltese law, individuals applying for residence or work permits are required to provide a valid lease agreement as part of their supporting paperwork.

The pair accused, 31-year-old Jibin George and 24-year-old Syed Salman, were charged with making false declarations to a public authority, presenting forged documents, and supplying false information.

Both men admitted to the charges.

It emerged that Salman had presented fraudulent lease agreements to Identita twice.

Investigators suspected that one of these false documents may have successfully been used to obtain a residence permit. Salman later told police that he had paid €250 to acquire the fake lease contract.

The court ultimately sentenced both to a sentence of 12 months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Police Inspector Karl Roberts led the prosecution. Lawyers Tiziana Micallef and Adreana Zammit appeared for George. Lawyer Francois Dalli represented Salman. The case was presided over by Magistrate Nadia-Helena Vella.