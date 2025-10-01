'Help us provide the justice service our country deserves,' Chief Justice appeals to MPs

Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti has appealed to parliament to shoulder its responsibility by rising above division and embracing open dialogue on judicial reform, insisting that the proper functioning of the courts depends on MPs’ willingness to compromise.

His remarks were a direct appeal to MPs to take responsibility for long-stalled reforms. His plea framed judicial reform not as a burden but as an investment in national integrity, stressing that only a strong, independent court system can serve Malta’s citizens fairly.

“Without presuming to interfere in parliament’s role, since the judiciary’s primary function is the interpretation and application of laws … I appeal to parliament’s representatives to find a new path of open dialogue,” … “Help us provide this service as it befits our country, because an efficient, transparent, independent and integral court can only do good for Malta.”

Chetcuti also highlighted the sheer pressures weighing on Malta’s courts. He noted that the Court of Appeal had handled a significant caseload in the past year, while the Family Court had registered a growing volume of mediation and family justice cases. Chetcuti added that the Civil Court remains overstretched, with each judge responsible for an average of nearly 500 cases.

He added that reforms remain hollow if citizens continue to face delays and inefficiency. “No reform is ever complete if it does not translate into a tangible experience of justice for the people,” he warned.

The Chief Justice also pressed for urgent investment in infrastructure, noting that the courts in Valletta were no longer adequate for the volume of work they face. Court buildings, he said, were outdated and overcrowded, forcing lawyers, judges, and citizens into daily logistical struggles.

Chetcuti stressed that government investment in resources is crucial. Chetcuti urged the effective use of DNA laboratories and emerging technologies in criminal investigations, while warning that artificial intelligence must be accompanied by clear, transparent regulation. These innovations, he argued, could enhance efficiency and strengthen public trust, provided they were introduced responsibly.

The Chief Justice further drew attention to the growing number of jury trials before the Criminal Court, stressing the need for proper support, training and resources to manage the increased load.

Domestic violence proceedings also featured in his speech, with Chetcuti acknowledging the heavy toll these cases place on the court's resources.

Chetcuti also noted the particular pressures faced by the Court of Gozo, which, despite its smaller scale, continues to handle a disproportionately high volume of cases.