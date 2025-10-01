Father threatened to kill son, foster parents during supervised access visit, court hears

A 49-year-old father was handed a suspended sentence after a court heard he threatened to kill his son and the boy’s foster parents during a supervised access visit, also lashing out at a social worker tasked with monitoring the encounter.

Police inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa testified that the incident occurred on 18 September, when the man became irate upon noticing that one of his children had suffered an injury.

In his outburst, he told the Appoġġ social worker that if he could not “enjoy” his child, then no one else would. He went on to threaten the foster parents, even making reference to the Baħrija double murder of July, when two men were fatally shot in a field.

The man is understood to have repeatedly complained about the foster parents’ care, including that they had dyed the boy’s hair blonde. Other visits, he said, had been cancelled without medical certification.

The social worker reported the threats to the police, leading to the man’s arrest the following day.

He was charged with insulting and threatening the FSWS Appoġġ employee, obstructing the agency’s duties, intimidating a carer, and threatening his own son. He also faced charges of breaching two separate bail decrees, dating back to 2018 and 2024.

Initially denying the accusations, the man later changed his plea and admitted to the charges before the court.

The court imposed a two-year prison term, suspended for four years.

He also forfeited €1,000 from his bail deposits, which were passed to the state. A three-year treatment order was imposed, along with a protection order in favour of the social worker, the child, and the foster parents.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided. Inspector Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit appeared for the accused.