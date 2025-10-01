Tourist handed suspended sentence for airport ‘looting’ is also being deported

A tourist has been handed a suspended sentence and will be deported after admitting to what the court described as “looting” from outlets at Malta International Airport.

Gary John Brooks, 56, was accused of stealing items worth more than €2,300 from Dufry, WHSmith, and other airport entities on 29 September.

The prosecution claimed Brooks was apprehended shortly after the thefts, and later cooperated with investigators and promised not to reoffend.

The case was classified as aggravated theft by amount, with the stolen goods exceeding €2,329.37 in value.

The court sentenced Brooks to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years. It also ordered his immediate deportation from Malta.

In passing judgment, the magistrate referred to the incident as “looting”, emphasising the seriousness of targeting multiple shops within the airport complex.

The case was heard by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, with Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuting alongside Attorney General lawyer Nicholas De Gaetano. The accused was assisted by legal aid lawyer François Dalli.