Man caught in ‘legal limbo’ kept at Ħal Safi detention centre despite serving prison term, court hears

A 24-year-old Brazilian national who served a five-month prison sentence for cannabis trafficking remains in detention at Ħal Safi despite completing his prison term, with his defence insisting that the immigration appeals system is leaving his client “in limbo.”

Italo Henrique Costa Dos Santos, who has been in custody since May, was sentenced to five months in prison and a €450 fine by Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

Having served his sentence, he was transferred to Ħal Safi Detention Centre on 23 August, pending the outcome of his immigration appeal. It was also heard that an application for bail was filed, with no “acknowledgement” either.

His defence filed an application which allows any person alleging unlawful detention not connected to a pending offence to demand immediate release from custody. The provision requires urgent hearings and empowers the Court of Magistrates to examine whether continued detention is legally justified.

The court heard that Dos Santos’ appeal hearing before the Immigration Appeals Board had been scheduled for this week, but was cancelled after the chairman’s sudden resignation. The prosecution told the court that the resignation had backlogged all the board’s sittings.

The defence, however, stressed that they were only informed of the cancellation a day before the hearing, describing the situation as further evidence that their client was being left in a legal limbo.

Defence lawyer José Herrera argued that in other jurisdictions, such as England and Italy, specialised courts exist to handle immigration matters and prevent such stalemates.

Inspector Karl Roberts testified on behalf of the Principal Immigration Office, explaining that Dos Santos’ residence permit had been revoked following his conviction, and that correspondence had been exchanged with the Immigration Appeals Board about his pending appeal. He confirmed that hearings were being postponed indefinitely due to administrative delays.

Moreover, the prosecution stressed that Dos Santos is now considered an illegal immigrant. The defence argued, “If you don’t want these prohibited people roaming the streets, make sufficient boards to cater for them,”.

The court also heard testimony from Dos Santos’ fiancée, who works in the gaming sector, and said she was willing to act as guarantor, provide accommodation, and sustain him financially if he were released.

The case will be decided on Monday, when further evidence is expected from the accused’s partner regarding her employment and ability to support him.

The accused was represented by lawyers José Herrera and Niaomi Sciciluna.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Karl Roberts on behalf of the Principal Immigration Office. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech presided over the case.