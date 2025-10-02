Man denies raping ex-wife, defence says it’s a ‘frame-up’

A 40-year-old trainer from Attard has pleaded not guilty to raping his estranged wife at their matrimonial home earlier this month.

The man was arraigned following a report filed at the Domestic Violence Unit by the alleged victim. The court was told that the couple are undergoing separation proceedings and have three young children.

According to testimony, the woman alleged that on 12 September, while at home in Attard, her husband forced himself on her and raped her. She gave a detailed statement to police officers at the Domestic Violence Unit and provided the clothes she was wearing at the time, which were exhibited in court.

The accused was arrested on 30 September. Both he and the alleged victim broke down in tears during the sitting.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the woman and imposed a ban on the publication of the children’s names.

During the bail submissions, defence counsel insisted that the incident was a “frame-up,” arguing that the accused did not even have the keys to the room where the alleged offence took place.

The defence further pointed out that the accused had an alternative residence and a clean criminal record, stressing that he was willing to move out of the matrimonial home, which had been his before the marriage.

The prosecution strongly objected, stressing the gravity of the charge and the fact that the alleged assault took place in the presence of their daughter, a minor. It added that the risk of witness tampering was high given the close family ties involved, and that the case could not be compared to incidents between strangers.

The defence countered that the seriousness of an accusation should not automatically deny a person’s liberty, but the court upheld the prosecution’s objections. Bail was denied due to the risk of interference with vulnerable witnesses.

The defence requested that key witnesses testify at the next sitting.

Inspectors Wayne Buhagiar and Antonello Magri prosecuted with the assistance of the Attorney General’s office.

The accused was represented by lawyer David Bonello.

Parte civile lawyers appeared on behalf of the alleged victim. Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici presided over the case.