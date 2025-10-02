Man instructed third-party to stab former partner, court hears

A 36-year-old man, who is known to the police but cannot be named due to a court order, was arraigned in court on Thursday, accused of grievously injuring his former partner after allegedly involving a third party to stab her.

He was also charged with breaching several bail decrees, possessing prohibited weapons, and recidivism. The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Inspector Colin Sheldon testified that in the early hours of 27 September, a woman was admitted to hospital with multiple stab wounds. Although initially stable, she required surgery the following day.

Doctors, suspecting domestic violence, contacted the police.

The prosecution alleged that the man rendered himself complicit by issuing instructions for another individual to attack the woman with a sharp instrument, causing her grievous injuries. She was allegedly stabbed several times, and after falling to the ground face down, the attack continued.

However, the court heard that the victim’s versions to the police were inconsistent. In two of her three statements, she mentioned the accused, while in another, she did not name him at all.

Defence lawyer Charles Mercieca argued that these contradictions fatally undermined the credibility of the allegations, describing the case as built on “half-baked statements” and an arrest not based on ‘reasonable suspicion’. Moreover, there was a lack of CCTV or other corroborating evidence.

Mercieca further argued that it was the accused who had taken the woman to the hospital, maintaining that his arrest was based purely on suspicion.

The prosecution requested a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and a ban on the publication of the names of the parties, both of which were granted.

The defence requested bail, citing the accused’s compliance with previous bail conditions and willingness to provide guarantees. The prosecution objected, highlighting the seriousness of the charges, his criminal record, the risk of witness tampering, and the fact that a key witness still needs to testify.

The court, noting the gravity of the accusations and the key testimony of the victim, denied bail.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Miguel Taliana and Inspectors Colin Sheldon, Dylan Pace and Audrey Micallef. The accused was represented by lawyer Charles Mercieca. Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici presided over the case.