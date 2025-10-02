Suspended sentence for man who threatened abortion rights activists online

A man who posted violent threats against six abortion rights activists following a 2019 protest in Valletta has been convicted of hate speech and handed a suspended prison sentence.

The 27-year-old was one of two men charged after campaigners from the Voice for Choice Coalition staged a silent demonstration during the EU summit, carrying a banner which read: “Welcome to Malta, where women are incubators.”

While one man admitted to the offence and apologised, the second repeatedly failed to appear in court and was only brought before a magistrate this week under police escort.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to provide a personal guarantee to the activists as protection.

The ruling comes six years after the protest, which drew hundreds of reactions online. The activists reported that among the many derogatory comments, two stood out for their graphic and aggressive nature, prompting them to file a police report.

Voice for Choice said the judgment underscored that online abuse has real consequences. “Hate speech has no place in our society,” the coalition said in a statement.