Man handed probation order after pleading guilty to stealing credit card

A man was handed a probation order after admitting to stealing a credit card from a parked car, using it, and returning it to its owner.

Darren D’Amato appeared in court on Friday and was charged with various offences, including theft and fraud. He was also charged with causing voluntary damage to the vehicle.

The victim filed a police report claiming that she had parked her car in Qormi in the evening, only to find a broken window and her wallet containing her credit card missing the following day.

She received a number of notifications from her bank, with €150 from her card being used to pay at three different petrol stations. An attempt by the defendant to withdraw €500 was unsuccessful.

The credit card was later returned.

The man pleaded guilty, stating in court that he had only taken €50 for his car, and that the remaining €100 would automatically be reverted to the victim.

He was handed a three-year probation order as well as a three-year treatment order.

Additionally, he was ordered to pay the victim the damages incurred, with a restraining order in her favour also being issued.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Luigi Gulia alongside inspector Roderick Attard.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the accused.