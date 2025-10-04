Motorcycle driver grievously hurt after losing control of motorcycle, hitting moving car

A 36-year-old motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after she lost control of her vehicle on Saturday morning.

Police said the accident happened at around 8:45pm in Triq Sant' Andrija, St Julians.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motorcycle driver, who is Italian, was driving her Kymco Like when she lost control and fell to the ground. She then hit a moving car that was being driven in the same direction as her.

She was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital where she was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.